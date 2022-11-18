Battle Creek declares snow emergency starting at noon Saturday

During a snow emergency, parking on city streets is prohibited so snow plow drivers can clear the roads quickly.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — To make it easier for plow crews to clear snow off of city streets, Battle Creek plans to declare a snow emergency at noon Saturday.

A snow emergency means parking on all city streets is prohibited. This makes it much easier for snow plows to efficiently clean up the wintry mess.

State routes and major roads are the first priority for snow plowing. Crews will move back and forth between major roads and neighborhood streets as much as necessary, the city says.

With additional snow accumulations expected Saturday afternoon into Sunday night, the City of Battle Creek says neighbors parked on the streets will have until noon Saturday to move their vehicles.

After that, Battle Creek Police will work to make contact with the registered owners of vehicles still on the streets.

Police will have vehicles towed as a last resort.

If you don't have a driveway or an alternate place to park, you can contact the police ahead of time, or leave your contact information on your dashboard.

You can call 269-966-3322 or 269-781-0911.

The city says the Battle Creek Christmas Parade was canceled due to unsafe conditions.

Republic Services is working through regular Friday pickups Friday. If road conditions worsen, they may return to some areas Saturday morning, or Monday, Nov. 21.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.