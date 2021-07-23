Beach hazards in effect for multiple West Michigan counties over the weekend

Dangerous conditions are likely for four counties, both for swimming and on the piers.

A beach hazard statement is in effect for Saturday morning through Saturday evening, the Muskegon Police Dept. reports. High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected.

The hazards are in place for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon and Ottawa counties. Officials say the piers may be swamped by high water.

Strong southwest winds will create waves of three to five feet. The south sides of the piers at Grand Haven and Pere Marquette Parks will be particularly dangerous.

Muskegon Police say to remain out of the water and off the piers on Saturday. Make sure to check the beach conditions here for updates on weather and waves over the weekend.

