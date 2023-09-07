'Do not swim' warning issued for all West Michigan beaches through Friday morning

All West Michigan beaches will be affected through Friday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dangerous waves and currents are expected on Lake Michigan beginning Thursday, Sept. 7 and extending through Friday morning.

The National Weather Service advises against swimming at all West Michigan beaches, as well as staying away from the North sides of piers and structures, until Friday afternoon.

Winds are expected to be between 20 and 30 mph, causing waves to be from 4 to 7 feet tall.

Stay up to date with conditions on Lake Michigan with the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Beach and Boating Forecast.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.