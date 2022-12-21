Blizzard warning issued for multiple counties in West Michigan

The warning is in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday until 7 p.m. Saturday. Blizzard conditions could cause low visibility, making travel very dangerous.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for multiple counties in West Michigan, including Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties.

The warning is in effect from Thursday at 4 p.m. until Saturday at 7 p.m. The NWS reports blizzard conditions are especially expected on Friday.

Blizzard conditions mean sustained wind or frequent gusts of 35 mph or greater, considerable falling and/or blowing snow reducing visibility to under a quarter mile, and these conditions must continue for at least three consecutive hours.

This will make traveling "very difficult to impossible," according to the NWS, due to snow and low visibility.

The NWS is encouraging Michiganders to only travel if absolutely necessary due to potentially dangerous conditions lasting through Saturday night.

This storm could bring nearly two feet of snow to West Michigan. High winds could cause power outages, and arctic air could push wind chill values into the negatives.

See the full forecast for the holiday weekend here. 13 ON YOUR SIDE will keep you updated both on-air and online with the latest weather updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.