PORTLAND, Mich. — Around 10:22 a.m. ice jams on the Grand River in Portland broke up and caused flash flooding.

Because of the extreme flooding, emergency services personnel and city engineers decided to close the Grand River Avenue Bridge, the Bridge Street Bridge and the River Trail Pedestrian Bridge.

Several residents in the area were evacuated from the areas affected by the flooding. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find a different route.

In a Facebook post, the city also says Canal Street is taking on water again. People living in the area may also lose power if the water rises and buries transformers.

The Ionia County Health Department recommended on Friday no body contact with the Grand River downstream of the City Wastewater Treatment Plant in Portland. Testing of the water supply will take place when conditions allow.

"The Waste Water Treatment Plant has been operating at levels far exceeding its design due to excessive storm water that has entered the system," a release said Friday afternoon.

Partially treated or untreated waste water was discharged into the Grand River.

Portland City Hall has been designated as a temporary shelter until a permanent shelter is set up.

In a release, city officials said that the electric grid is in stable condition, but they might disconnect power in affected areas.

"The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers...restated that using explosives or other means to break the ice is not effective and problematic under these conditions," the release said.

The ice jam and river flooding forced 50 people from their homes in Portland Wednesday.

City, county and state officials are monitoring the situation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.