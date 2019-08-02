PORTLAND, Mich. — The City of Portland is experiencing extreme flooding from ice dams. City officials closed the Grand River Avenue Bridge and the Bridge Street Bridge between Kent and Water Streets over the Grand River.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find a different route.

In a Facebook post, the city also says Canal Street is taking on water again. People living in the area may also lose power if the water rises and buries transformers.

City of Portland, Michigan PLEASE BE ADVISED: Due to the ice jam and fluctuating river levels, Canal St. is once again taking on water. The residents were promptly notified and are being assisted. If the water and ice...

The ice jam and river flooding forced 50 people from their homes in Portland Wednesday.

Crews are monitoring the situation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.