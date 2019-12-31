KENT COUNTY, Mich. — West Michiganders aren't just celebrating the New Year this week. They're celebrating the snow that comes along with it. After a series of warm, winter days, Cannonsburg Ski Area welcomed some of its first, usable snowfall since the winter season began.

"It was definitely a slower start, but we were definitely excited to be able to open for Christmas break," Cannonsburg marketing director, Danielle Musto, said.

The complex still manages to carry on without the "natural" snow during warm bouts by creating their own snow. Workers blow water out of snow pumps in the cold weather to create the snow that coats Cannonsburg's course.

"It's more technical than that, but that's the easiest answer" Musto laughed.

However, Musto and customers both said natural snow adds more winter magic to the area.

"Obviously having falling, natural snow is the best," Musto said.

Sixteen-year-old Tanner Sommers agreed, saying "It's definitely more fun...when you get on the original snow it's more soft, so it makes it easier to fall into."

With more snow on the horizon this week, Musto said she is excited to welcome in the 2020 with a bang.

"I think this is the best way to start out the New Year with natural snow and we're hoping for a long season," she said.

Cannonsburg Ski Area will be open on New Year's Day from 12-9 p.m. Tubing starts at 11 a.m. Tickets are $28.

