City of Walker proclaims "Weatherball Day" for 20th anniversary at WZZM

WZZM purchased the Weatherball in June of 1999 after finding it in a Kalamazoo scrapyard, and revealed it to the public newly improved on May 7, 2003.

Example video title will go here for this video

WALKER, Mich. — The City of Walker gave WZZM13 a huge honor on Sunday as the station celebrated the 20th anniversary of their infamous Weatherball.

May 7, 2023 was proclaimed "Weatherball Day" in Walker for the decades of service the Weatherball has given to the West Michigan community!

It was first perched on top of the Michigan National Bank building in Grand Rapids between 1967 and 1987 and quickly became a talking point for locals thanks to its 288 neon tubes that changed colors.

Some of those tubes were sold when the Weatherball was taken down in 1987, and can still be seen in area restaurants, stores and even homes.

WZZM purchased the Weatherball in June of 1999 after finding it in a Kalamazoo scrapyard, and it's been a focal point of the station ever since.

The project to restore it began on November 13, 2002 when WZZM celebrated its 40th anniversary.

It was unveiled to the public on May 7, 2003 at a public lighting ceremony. The improvements include:

216-foot in diameter stainless steel ball standing on a 100-foot pole

A new location on the northeast corner of the station at the intersection of I-96 and US-131 in Walker, making it visible from miles away

288 neon lights with the new colors green, red and blue that change depending on the forecast

On the proclamation signed by the City of Walker's Mayor Gary Carey and Mayor Pro Tem Steven Gilbert, it recognizes the colors as:

13 Weatherball red, warmer ahead

13 Weatherball blue, cooler in view

13 Weatherball green, no change foreseen

Colors blinking bright, rain or snow in sight

Here's to 20 more years!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.