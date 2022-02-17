City of Wyoming dealing with flooded streets

WYOMING, Mich. — The combination of snow melting overnight and lots of rain is contributing to flooding across West Michigan Thursday.
In the City of Wyoming, city crews closed the intersection of Clay Avenue and 54th Street due to high water on the road.
Two SUVs were trapped in the water, but a towing crew was able to get the vehicles to safety.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area, and be on the lookout for flooded roads elsewhere.
Clearing storm drains and catch basins near your home can help prevent flooding.
A flood advisory is in effect for Kent, most of Ottawa County, Allegan and Barry counties until 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Michigan State Police driving tips during heavy rain
- Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars causing loss of control. A foot of water will float many vehicles. Remember: Turn around, don’t drown.
- Do not attempt to drive through a flooded road. The depth of water is not always obvious. The roadbed may be washed out under the water, and you could be stranded or trapped.
- Do not drive around a barricade. Barricades are there for your protection. Turn around and go the other way.
- Be especially cautious driving at night when it is harder to recognize flood dangers.
