BELDING, Mich. — Belding Area Schools will be closed on Friday after an individual who may have been exposed to COVID-19 was in one of the buildings.

"Rather than take any chance, I am going to be proactive and cancel school tomorrow to get more details about this person and make sure he or she does not have this virus," said Belding Area Schools Superintendent Brent Noskey in a letter to parents.

Thursday, Michigan health officials said the total number of presumptive cases in now at 12 with four in West Michigan.

Noskey said the odds are unlikely this individual does not have the virus, but he believed closing the district Friday is in the best interest of the students.

"I do not want to add to the hysteria of this virus; however, I also do not want to at all chance that I would be putting our students at risk by holding classes tomorrow," Noskey said.

The district hopes to hear this weekend if they need to continue to be concerned about the person who may have been exposed to the virus.

There are three presumptive cases in Kent County and one in Montcalm County.

