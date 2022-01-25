Is your school closed today? Find out here.

Closings have started to roll in. Find out if your school is closed today here.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — School closings are starting to roll into the newsroom Tuesday morning due to inclement weather in West Michigan.

Snow came through the region Monday, creating dangerous road conditions. In addition to snowfall, temperatures are starting to tumble as another lobe of Arctic air settles over the Great Lakes.

The middle half of this week, Tuesday and Wednesday, will be spent in the teens with overnight lows in the single digits.

Due to these conditions, more than 10 school districts have decided to close as of 6 a.m.

