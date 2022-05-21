Consumers Energy offers free meals to Gaylord residents, urges safety around downed power lines

Over 250 Consumers Energy employees and contractors are working in the area to restore power and make repairs.

GAYLORD, Mich. — The day after a tornado devastated Gaylord, Michigan, Consumers Energy is offering meals to residents while cleanup gets underway.

On Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m., Consumers Energy crews, Gaylord residents and Smoke Show LLC and Twin Turbo BBQ food trucks will be at the University Center (80 Livingston Boulevard) serving barbecue meals and drinks.

“Our hearts go out to our friends and neighbors today, and we are committed to providing any relief and comfort that we can as the Gaylord community starts the vital work to recover from this disaster," said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president of electric operations.

Severe weather struck the northern Michigan town Thursday afternoon, leaving at least two dead and injuring more than 40 people.

Michigan State Police gave an update Saturday morning and shared crews had located another person dead in a mobile home park. Both victims are in their 70s, police said.

A shelter was set up at the E-Free Church in Gaylord where the Red Cross is helping those who need it. About 11 people are still at the shelter receiving aid, MSP said.

Consumers Energy also warns against being near downed power lines. Officials say you should stay at least 25 feet away from the downed power lines at all times and should not touch the line or anything the line is touching. You can report lines to 911 and then call Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

Consumers Energy is reminding media outlets and the public to keep a safe distance from downed wires and other equipment while work continues in the Gaylord area after yesterday’s destructive tornado. People should stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, and always assume a downed power line is energized and dangerous. Do not touch the line or anything the line is touching. Report it immediately by calling 9-1-1 and then Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.