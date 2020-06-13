Consumers Energy to complete storm restoration today

As of 6:30 a.m. Saturday, approximately 37,000 customers remained without power.

JACKSON, Mich — Consumers Energy announced this morning that restoration for the remaining customers across Michigan without energy following severe thunderstorms earlier in the week will be completed today.

As of 6:30 a.m. Saturday, approximately 37,000 customers remained without power, according to Consumers Energy. About 50% of those customers are in Branch and Calhoun counties.

“Our crews have worked through the night to put us in a good position this morning to complete restoration later today,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president of electric operations. “We know this has been a frustrating time for our customers, but we won’t rest until everyone is safely restored.”

The outages occurred after severe thunderstorms swept through the state Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Consumers Energy said that more than 270,000 customers have been affected by severe weather since Tuesday afternoon. The wind, which exceeded 70 mph, reportedly took down nearly 5,000 electric wires and broke more than 300 poles.

According to Packard, more than 2,000 Consumers Energy employees have been involved in restoration efforts.

All remaining customers without power are expected to have it back by late tonight. To check outage updates, visit the Consumers Energy outage map.

