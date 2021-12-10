Consumers Energy prepares for windy weekend weather in West Michigan

Michiganders are encouraged to prepare for potential power outages by securing outdoor items and creating an emergency kit.

With high winds in this weekend’s forecast, Consumers Energy is planning for potential power outages across West Michigan.

The next storm system will arrive Friday evening, bringing with it rain and potential thunderstorms. By daybreak Saturday, strong winds are expected across the region with gusts topping out at 45 to 55+ mph.

Media Relations Specialist and Spokesman Josh Paciorek says that Consumers Energy has 200 crews ready to respond.

"Trees are the number one cause of power outages and there's definitely the potential for outages with this high wind event," said Paciorek. "So we have crews that are being staged across the state and in areas that we're watching. So that in case there are outages as a result of this high wind event, they'll be able to quickly respond and restore power to our customers."

In preparation for potentially damaging winds, homeowners are encouraged to secure any loose items outside of their home, including lawn furniture and holiday decorations. Paciorek also encourages Michiganders to charge their devices in advance and prepare an emergency kit with a flashlight, batteries and battery-powered radios.

If you are driving and see Consumers Energy crews along the road, you should give them extra space to work while they restore power. Any downed power lines should be avoided and reported to Consumers Energy.

Paciorek says that if power is lost, any generators should be kept at least 25 feet away from any enclosed spaces to avoid the buildup of carbon monoxide, an odorless gas that can cause death.

Learn more about how Consumers is preparing and what you can do here.

