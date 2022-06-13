Consumers Energy preparing for possible severe storms

West Michiganders are encouraged to prepare for Monday's storms ahead of time and stay weather aware.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With possible severe weather on the way to West Michigan, Consumers Energy is preparing to respond to weather damage and power outages Monday evening.

Storms are expected to hit the lakeshore around 4 p.m. and continue until midnight. Heavy rain and winds topping 70+ mph will be the highest risk. Hail and isolated tornados are also possible.

Consumers Energy says the high winds can cause downed trees and power lines and other safety hazards. Power outages are possible across West Michigan. Their Restoration Team has been preparing for the potential of severe weather for several days, according to Consumers Energy, and their trucks are prepared to respond.

Before the storm hits, Consumers Energy is encouraging West Michiganders to do the following:

Charge all electronic devices. It’s advised to have an emergency battery or charging station available for use during an outage.

Have an emergency kit that includes flashlights and extra batteries, water, canned food and blankets. Be prepared with enough medication, baby supplies and pet food if applicable. A battery-operated radio is also a good idea.

Unplug sensitive electronics like TVs, computers and printers. Turn power strips off.

With power outages possible, Tuesday's weather may become dangerous. "Feels like" temperatures are anticipated to be in the upper 90s and low 100s. If you're working outside or in areas without air-conditioning, take breaks, stay cool and drink plenty of water.

As crews respond to possibly dangerous situations, people should keep their distance and call in crews to address downed lines by calling 911 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

Any Michiganders using generators should also place their generators more than 25 feet from any doors, windows or fresh air intakes. A generator should never be used in an enclosed space.

Consumers Energy has additional safety tips and a power outage map.

