Summer is in full swing, and it is bringing hot and humid weather to the area.

This week, in particular, the hot temperatures and dew points will be bringing dangerous heat Thursday through Saturday. Highs could reach the mid to upper 90s and heat index values should exceed 100 on Friday and Saturday afternoon.

RELATED: 13 On Your Side Forecast: Hot and Humid

Because of the extreme heat, cooling centers are being set up across West Michigan to provide relief to some people in the area.

KENT COUNTY

In Grand Rapids, Heart of West Michigan United Way has a list of cooling centers on their website. It includes:

ALANO CLUB OF KENT COUNTY: Daily 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Daily 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. GOD’S KITCHEN: Sunday, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, 12:30 to 2 p.m. (except first Friday)

Sunday, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, 12:30 to 2 p.m. (except first Friday) GRAND RAPIDS HQ: Ages 14-24. Call HQ or 2-1-1 for hours.

Ages 14-24. Call HQ or 2-1-1 for hours. GUIDING LIGHT MISSION: Shelter is provided during temperature extremes

Shelter is provided during temperature extremes HEARTSIDE MINISTRY: Monday through Friday, 1 to 4 p.m.

Monday through Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. MEL TROTTER MINISTRIES: Day Center is open daily 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., All Shelter is open daily 4 p.m. to 7 a.m. (Families, Men, Women, Transgender)

Day Center is open daily 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., All Shelter is open daily 4 p.m. to 7 a.m. (Families, Men, Women, Transgender) WESTMINSTER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MUSKEGON COUNTY

HealthWest posted on their Facebook page saying their building will act as a cooling center during this heatwave.

HEALTHWEST: Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

OTTAWA COUNTY

In Ottawa County, officials are reminding the public that there are multiple public buildings open to cool off in. According to the Grand Haven Tribune, that includes:

FERRYSBURG CITY HALL: 17290 Roosevelt Road, will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

17290 Roosevelt Road, will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday BARBER SCHOOL: 102 W. Exchange St., Spring Lake, will be open as a cooling center from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, as needed. People are encouraged to bring something to keep themselves occupied.

102 W. Exchange St., Spring Lake, will be open as a cooling center from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, as needed. People are encouraged to bring something to keep themselves occupied. GRAND HAVEN COMMUNITY CENTER: 421 Columbus Ave., will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

421 Columbus Ave., will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. LOUTIT DISTRICT LIBRARY: 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. It is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Sundays during the summer.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.