Crews clearing roads after snowy weather impacts West Michigan

The Kent County Road Commission is reminding drivers to take their time on snowy roads and give road crews plenty of room to work.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A New Year's Day snowstorm brought two to five inches of snow to West Michigan, impacting travel and road conditions. The Kent County Road Commission is now working to clear snowy roads across the region.

The commission says crews worked overnight Saturday into Sunday to clear roads while the snow continued. High-volume roads required multiple passes by crews to properly clear them. Crews are now focusing on local roads, and evening crews will handle subdivisions.

The commission is encouraging drivers to take their time on snowy roads and allow plenty of room between vehicles. Drivers should also give any road crews space to work, and should never pass a plow on the right side due to the wing plow.

Snow is not anticipated for the rest of your Sunday.

