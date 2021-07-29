Damage, power outages reported as storms tear through West Michigan

As of 5:50 a.m., Consumers Energy reported 2,281 customers without power in Allegan County and 2,145 in Kalamazoo.

Sever weather is ripping through West Michigan Thursday morning, leaving behind downed trees, power lines and light posts, along with power outages.

At around 2 a.m. Thursday, Allegan, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Berrien, Cass and­­ St. Joseph counties were placed under a severe thunderstorm watch. Since then, 13 ON YOUR SIDE has received reports of downed power lines and trees in Allegan County, along with a downed light pole in Ottawa County.

A Severe T-Storm Watch has been issued for the following counties: Allegan, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Berrien, Cass and St. Joseph Counties. #wmiwx @wzzm13 @13OYSwx pic.twitter.com/bSqJ97h00V — Samantha Jacques (@WXSamantha) July 29, 2021

According to the Consumers Energy Outage Map, outages have been reported across the state, especially in Allegan and Kalamazoo Counties. As of 5:50 a.m., Consumers Energy has reported 2,281 customers without power in Allegan County and 2,145 in Kalamazoo.

The sever weather is also having an impact on Lake Michigan, with beach hazard statements in effect for multiple counties through Friday. Currently, statements are in effect through Friday morning for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties.

The National Weather Service is expecting high waves and strong currents, along with dangerous swimming conditions and swamped piers. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.

The NWS is asking people to stay out of the water and off any piers.

