Dangerous Swim Conditions Labor Day Weekend

Waves are taking over Lake Michigan making for very hazardous swim conditions.

GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — When waves are high, stay dry!

Strong currents and high waves are leading to dangerous swim conditions. This is due to persistent WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, leading to beach hazard statements and red flag warnings to extend from the Tip of the Mitt to St. Joseph.

These crashing waves will pose the strongest risk today at 3 to 6 feet. Saturday and Sunday they will still be dangerous at 2 to 4 feet. Monday they are expected to return to very dangerous at 3 to 5 feet.

Large waves (3-6 ft) and strong currents will persist at West Michigan beaches today, making swimming dangerous. Waves will also wash onto the piers, may sweep people into the lake. Latest wave heights at buoys: Ludington 4.6 ft, Muskegon 3.0 ft, South Haven 4.5 ft. #miwx #wmwix pic.twitter.com/HJj6N7j1bS — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) September 4, 2020

Drowning in the Great Lakes are most common when waves are 3 to 6 feet tall. Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Always remember that the calm area between the water is NOT where you want to swim. This is often a rip current. This will cause you to be swept away from the shoreline quickly and you will want to follow the "flip, float, and follow" guidelines. Here are a few other guidelines to be educated on before heading to the beach:

Stay alert and stay safe!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.