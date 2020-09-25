Dangerous swim conditions on Lake Michigan this weekend

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be dangerous along the lakeshore. Large waves and strong currents expected.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s might have you thinking of the water, but you might want to reconsider!

A warning for dangerous swim conditions is expected this weekend. The National Weather Services of Grand Rapids urges you to stay out of the water with 4 to 6-foot waves will crash into the shoreline.

7:00 AM 9/25/2020: Hazardous swimming conditions are expected on Saturday from Holland to Manistee. Consider postponing your beach day, or travel to a safer location. Stay dry when waves are high! #wmiwx pic.twitter.com/r9TA5Tv7K3 — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) September 25, 2020

Southerly flow at 15 to 25 mph creates dangerous swim conditions, especially for those between Holland and Manistee. High waves can tire out even the strongest of swimmers quickly and make it extremely dangerous to stay afloat.

Drowning in the Great Lakes are most common when waves are 3 to 6 feet tall. Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Stay out of the water

Steer clear of the pier

Expect some beach erosion

With the high waves, beachgoers are being heavily warned to stay off the piers. Waves can crash up, sweeping individuals off their feet and into the water.

Click here for the latest beach conditions, warnings, and advisories.

Stay safe, West Michigan!

