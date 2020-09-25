Dangerous swim conditions on Lake Michigan this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s might have you thinking of the water, but you might want to reconsider!
A warning for dangerous swim conditions is expected this weekend. The National Weather Services of Grand Rapids urges you to stay out of the water with 4 to 6-foot waves will crash into the shoreline.
Southerly flow at 15 to 25 mph creates dangerous swim conditions, especially for those between Holland and Manistee. High waves can tire out even the strongest of swimmers quickly and make it extremely dangerous to stay afloat.
Drowning in the Great Lakes are most common when waves are 3 to 6 feet tall. Here are a few things to keep in mind:
- Stay out of the water
- Steer clear of the pier
- Expect some beach erosion
With the high waves, beachgoers are being heavily warned to stay off the piers. Waves can crash up, sweeping individuals off their feet and into the water.
Click here for the latest beach conditions, warnings, and advisories.
Stay safe, West Michigan!
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.