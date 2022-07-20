NWS: Dangerous swimming conditions expected on the lakeshore

The National Weather Service is encouraging Michiganders to avoid swimming or going out on piers on Wednesday.

MICHIGAN, USA — With strong winds coming to West Michigan, conditions at the lakeshore are expected to be dangerous through Wednesday night.

Because of this, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties. The warning continues through Wednesday evening.

Waves from four to seven feet are anticipated, making swimming dangerous. The NWS is also predicting strong currents that can pull swimmers further out into the water.

South flowing beaches, like Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon, are expected to have especially dangerous currents. Beaches near south piers will also have stronger currents, including Grand Haven State Park and South Haven.

The NWS is encouraging Michiganders to avoid swimming or going in Lake Michigan while the warning is in effect. Piers should also be avoided, as high waves can wash over the pier and sweep beachgoers off.

Red flags are anticipated throughout the day. Be sure to check the safety flags regularly when at the beach and know what they mean.

Red flags are like stop signs. Conditions are ripe for danger. Stay on the beach and do not enter the water. Yellow flags mean to be cautious. Watch for dangerous currents and be aware of changing weather patterns. Green flags mean swimming is safe under the current conditions.

If you were to find yourself in a dangerous current, make sure to follow the procedure of "flip, float, and follow." It is important to keep in mind that rip currents will not pull you under if you stay relaxed.

The Beach Hazards Statement comes as West Michigan has seen several drownings or near-drownings in the past week.

For more information on beach safety from the NWS, click here.

