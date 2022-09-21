Dangerous Waves Overnight & Thursday on Lake Michigan!

Dangerous waves, as large as 11 feet, target the West Michigan shoreline Wednesday night and through Thursday. North sides of piers are especially dangerous.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKE, MICHIGAN, Mich. — As we head into the first day of fall for West Michigan, changes are coming to our weather. Along with a major drop in temperatures, strong winds from the NNW will blow through the region.

While these winds will mostly just create breezy conditions for West Michigan, along with lake-effect rain showers thanks to lake temperatures in the 70s, much more dangerous conditions will be expected along the lakeshore.

Waves will become will become very large overnight Wednesday and into Thursday as strong NNW winds, some over 30 mph, will help to build these dangerous conditions. These winds will continue through the day Thursday.

Beach hazard statements and small craft advisories will be in effect overnight, with waves as high as 11 feet possible along the West Michigan lakeshore.

These beach hazards continue through Thursday, and waves still may run as high as 10 feet.

Due to these winds coming from the NNW, the north sides of piers will be especially dangerous, with piers easily becoming swamped. Swimmers can easily be overwhelmed and pulled out into deeper water.

In addition to these waves, the NWS says waterspouts may be possible.

Please use caution until conditions settle, and make sure to stay out of the water and off the piers!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

Follow me on social media! Facebook Meteorologist Michael Behrens, Twitter @MikeBehrensWX, and Instagram @MikeBehrensWX.

Email me at: MBehrens@13OnYourSide.com

Have a 30-second video or still photo to share? We'd love to share it with everyone! Email your image to Weather@13OnYourSide.com or post it to our 13OnYourSide Facebook Page.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.