GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — As we prepare to welcome in a new year and the 2020s, West Michigan will be in the midst of a strong storm that has already brought record setting rain and warmth to the Muskegon area.

Round two will feature rain transitioning to accumulating snow on Monday with several inches of snow expected to blanket the area by New Year's Eve.

Impacts We've Already Seen

Early Sunday morning, heavy rain arrived in West Michigan with several sites exceeding one inch of rain. This includes Muskegon, where a new rainfall record of 1.32" was established breaking the previous record of 1.13" set in 1990. Muskegon also set a new record high temperature of 58° breaking the previous record of 54° set in 1984.

Foggy conditions also plagued the area with visibility dropping to zero at times in Fremont and Grand Rapids.

Impacts to Come

Heavy rain will continue to fall on all of West Michigan through Monday morning with another inch possible for some. A Flood Advisory has been issued for counties along and north of Interstate 96 where the heaviest rain is expected to fall. Main concerns will be standing water over roads and minor flooding of streams and creeks that are already swollen due to Sunday's rain. The advisory is set to expire at 9:45 a.m. Monday morning.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory has been issued for all of the Lake Michigan shoreline as strong southwest winds begin to create large waves that may reach 9-11 feet. Wind gusts may reach 50 mph along the coastline. Beach and dune erosion are possible especially along southwest facing beaches. The Lakeshore Flood Advisory is set to expire at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Finally, a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect through 7 p.m. Tuesday evening for periods of moderate snow leading to poor visibility and difficult driving conditions. Accumulations of 4" of fresh snow are likely through Tuesday evening with isolated pockets receiving over 6" of fresh snow by New Year's Eve.

