Fall warming trends expected to continue despite cool Labor Day

Even with the below average Labor Day highs, warming climate trends in the fall are expected to continue this year. Meteorologist Michael Behrens breaks it all down!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Six days into meteorological fall, we've had an even mix of above and below average days, but the forecast as we head through the next several weeks is for a return to above average temperatures.

That forecast matches what a changing climate has left most seasons with in West Michigan, temperatures that continue to trend above average. Since the 1970s, the United States has seen a continued rise in average fall temperatures, with the contiguous U.S. rising by 2.7 degrees.

In fact, 74% of cities analyzed by Climate Central have shown a warming trend since the 1970s. The map below shows which regions of the country have seen the most warming.

Here in West Michigan, we have actually slightly outpaced the national average for warming fall temperatures. Our rise since 1970 is at 2.9 degrees higher for our average fall temperatures.

This means each fall will see more days above average now compared to 50 years ago and things like algae blooms and energy usage will also rise in the fall as a result of the warmer conditions.

Since 1970, Grand Rapids has seen a rise of around 13 more days each fall that are above average compared to in years past.

The forecast this fall is for continued warmer-than-average weather for most of the country, including us here in West Michigan. You can see the Climate Prediction Center forecast below.

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

