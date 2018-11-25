GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- In less than 24 hours, West Michigan will be thrust right back into winter as snow piles up Sunday night.

A strong low pressure system is dumping several inches of snow through the Midwest and will pass right through the Lower Peninsula, starting Sunday evening.

This snow storm is impacting much of the Midwest, with blizzard warnings stretching through four states. (Photo: 13 ON YOUR SIDE)

By Monday morning, parts of West Michigan may have over half a foot of snow on the ground.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for all of West Michigan and will expire Monday at 1 PM.

There are no longer discrepancies on the timing of the snow, but there are questions regarding exactly where the heaviest band of snow will set up. This band of snow will bring 6-9" of accumulation. Elsewhere, a widespread 3-6" of snow is likely.

Some snowfall models have the heaviest band of snow centered over the I-96 corridor. The highest totals in the heaviest snow could be between 6-9". (Photo: 13 ON YOUR SIDE)

The European weather model continues to highlight areas around I-94 as most likely to see 6-9".(Photo: 13 ON YOUR SIDE)

Roadways will be slushy and slow-going, especially Monday morning. This will also be heavy snow that is difficult to shovel.

Lake-effect snow begins Monday afternoon and will continue through Wednesday.

