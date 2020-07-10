Draconids Meteor Shower Peaks Wednesday Night!

The Draconids Meteor Shower will peak on October 7th into the 8th, but you can view it up until the 10th! Meteorologist Michael Behrens lets you know how!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's time for mother nature to put on another nocturnal light show, and conditions in West Michigan should be perfect for viewing.

While this meteor shower, called the Draconids as they appear to radiate from the constellation Draco the Dragon, is not forecast to be as active as it could be, you should still expect to see 5 to 10 shooting stars per hour.

To view this meteor shower head outside, give your eyes around 20 minutes to adjust to the darkness, and then look to the northwest. You will want to look high in the sky, just to the upper left side of the little dipper.

As always with meteor showers, the best viewing will be in areas of open sky away from any city lights.

The best time to view this meteor shower will be right after things get dark. If you wait until after midnight you will not see very much. Also, if you wait until the moon comes up at 10:30, you will have a hard time seeing any of the fainter meteors.

The best news for any stargazers tonight is the sky conditions! Now matter when you head out we are expecting mostly clear conditions around all of West Michigan!

You will however want to grab a jacket, as temperatures will drop into the 50s and head toward the 40s going through the evening hours.

If you miss out on this meteor shower don't worry! There are still several more before the end of 2020, or even the end of October.

See a full list in the picture below.

As always you can check the latest temperature before heading out on the 13 On Your Side Weather App, and if you take any neat photos be sure to share them with us so we can share them with West Michigan!

Enjoy the night!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

Follow me on social media! Facebook Meteorologist Michael Behrens, Twitter @MikeBehrensWX, and Instagram @MikeBehrensWX.

Email me at: MBehrens@13OnYourSide.com

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.