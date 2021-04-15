Drought & Abnormally Dry Conditions Continue in WMI

Even with the rain over the last week, drought conditions continue in West Michigan. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the details.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a mild winter around West Michigan, and so far the majority of spring has been rather warm as well. Coming along with that warm weather has been a lack of rainfall in our region.

Last week almost the entirety of Michigan, and all of the lower peninsula, were experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions. Since then we have seen some rainfall around the state, and this did help our dry weather pattern a little.

Even still, it didn't have a major impact. As of the latest information, released on April 15th, most of the mitten was still experiencing abnormally dry weather, with almost no change to portions of the state experiencing a moderate drought.

The drought conditions that are in place now are expected to last through at least the next month, but there is good news in the extended forecast. While drought may persist through April, the outlook for May through July is calling for wetter than average weather and the potential for our drought to be alleviated.

Until we see these dry conditions change, you should continue to be vigilant around any outdoor activities that could lead to a potential fire, especially on dry and windy days. The 13 On Your Side Weather Team will keep you updated on conditions as they evolve!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

