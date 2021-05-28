Drought & Fire Risks This Holiday Weekend

Even with the rainfall around the state this week, there is still an ongoing drought and fire risk this Memorial Day Weekend. Here's the breakdown!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There has been some much needed rainfall around West Michigan toward the end of the week before the Memorial Day weekend, but that rain will likely not be enough to end our persistent drought and it was not felt across the entire state either.

With this in mind, and keeping in mind the several wildland fires Michigan has already seen this year, staying safe and vigilant when enjoying the great outdoors this holiday weekend will be necessary.

While fire danger may be low on Friday, it will begin to creep up, especially for northern regions of the state, as we head closer to Memorial Day.

You can see a map of the current drought conditions, 72 hour rainfall as of Friday evening, and the fire risk forecast as of Friday evening in the gallery below.

Some advice to anyone out and about this holiday weekend is to stay aware and with any fires set from debris burning, cooking, or camping. If you are going to leave a fire, make sure you drown, stir, and feel the fire before departing.

This means drowning it with lots of water, stirring it around, and feeling to make sure the heat is gone or dropping. If the remaining fire area is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave.

Our full interview with Debra-Ann Brabazon, Wildfire Prevention & Mitigation Education and Fire Information Specialist with the U.S. Forest Service Huron-Manistee National Forests, can be seen below.

Finally, if you are camping or visiting an area that may become involved in a wildfire, or you know the fire risk is high, make sure you know your escape routes before you go and keep an eye out for safety zones. These can include things such as large parking lots, sports fields, or golf courses.

We would also like to again stress the importance of staying vigilant and safe around any fire because, as Smokey says, "Only you can prevent wildfires!"

Meteorologist Michael Behrens

