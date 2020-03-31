GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — With mandated stay at home orders in place, West Michiganders are hurting for warm, sunny days to enjoy, and those days don't look to be far away.

Temperature outlooks for the month of April have generally been trending warmer than average in the mitten state, but the latest outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center show strong belief in much warmer days.

Weather models are starting to agree that much of April 6-10 could be in the mid to upper 60s. Parts of Michigan may even reach the 70s for the first time this year.

Meteorologists look at higher levels in the atmosphere to spot developing temperature trends. The upper-level pattern of several weather models suggests warm temperatures flow in from the south as the jet stream lifts north of the Great Lakes.

This warm air from the south would raise temperatures well above average.

Take a look at the two warmest days coming up.

While most of West Michigan could still be far from 70 degrees, the south and east may just reach 70 for the first time this year.

Here is a round-up of the warmest day of the year (so far).

March 8: Grand Rapids - 63 °

March 8: Muskegon - 57 °

March 20: Kalamazoo - 63 °

March 8: Lansing - 62 °

March 20: Detroit - 65°

While the warm air arrives early, it will not mean temperatures for the entire month of April will be in the 60s and 70s. Temperatures trend cool for a period after April 8.

