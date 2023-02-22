Eastown businesses keep doors open during ice storm while many look for things to do inside

Open businesses were a help to one mom on Wednesday, who was looking to entertain her kids while school was closed.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While icy conditions drove many across West Michigan indoors on Wednesday, several businesses in Grand Rapids remained open.

“Yeah, always open," says Matthew Sova, manager of the Jimmy John's in Eastown.

Always open is how they've always been under Sova, saying they've only closed for weather a handful of times over the last few years.

“Obviously, we still have a lot of customers that still want to order and they expect us to be open," says Sova.

They're making 'freaky fast' deliveries as safe as they can.

“We have a lot of drivers that are good drivers," he says. "They don’t slide off the road or anything.”

On the other side of Wealthy Street, the Citgo gas station had a busier day than normal.

“Everybody has been coming out to get their last minute stuff out of the way," says cashier Haley Stegehuis.

People aren’t just fueling up their cars.

“Gallons of water in case the power goes out, gasoline if they have extra generators," she says. "Lots of salt. Steps and driveways and whatnot.”

Sarah Straveler, on the other hand, is having trouble finding things to do. Everywhere she’s gone, she's had no luck.

“They’ve been closed," says Straveler.

It's been a challenge for the mom of three while school is closed for the day. So, she looked to Eastown.

“If it's snowy outside, we like to go outside and go sledding and play," she says. "But when it's just cold and icy and nasty, it's hard to find something to do because we don’t want to go out and drive.”

Fortunately, her kids don’t seem to mind.

“I like to cuddle up with my dog and watch a movie," one said.

For more coverage of this week's winter storm, stay with 13 ON YOUR SIDE for the latest information.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.