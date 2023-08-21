Excessive Heat Building

Hot and very humid weather is building for Wednesday and Thursday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Some of the hottest weather of the year is expected later this week with high temperatures reaching 90°+, dew points climbing to 70° resulting in heat index or "feels like" value exceeding 100°.

How hot has it been this year?

Sunday, August 20 was the hottest day of the summer so far as the heat index or "feels like temperature" reached 98°. It has been since the end of June through early July it has been this hot.

Heat alerts

Numerous heat alerts were in effect throughout the Midwest Monday, with more alerts expected to be issued further east and north through the end of the week.

What the different heat alerts mean

An Excessive Heat Watch means the potential for heat index values to reach 105º or higher. Be prepared to take appropriate measures and plan ahead to stay cool.

A Heat Advisory mean heat index values are expected to reach 100° or higher.

An Excessive Heat Warning means heat index values are expect to reach 105° or higher.

What actions you should take

Slow down.

Drink plenty of water.

Dress for summer, in light or airy clothing.

Use or find places with air conditioning.

Check on your senior neighbors and family members

Take special care for children and especially outdoor pets.

Forecast heat index values

The forecast heat index values are expected to reach 100°+ either Wednesday and/or Thursday.

Many areas of West Michigan will feel the heat as well, finally easing on Friday.

Highest heat index values in Grand Rapids

Here is a list of the highest heat index values of 100° or higher.

Rank Date Dew Point Heat Index

1 7/13/1995 81° 120°

2 7/14/1995 80° 114°

3 8/3/1964 78° 111°

4 7/30/1999 76° 111°

5 7/6/2012 72° 111°

6 7/4/2012 72° 109°

7 7/20/1980 77° 108°

8 8/7/2001 79° 108°

9 7/21/2002 79° 108°

10 7/20/2019 78° 107°

11 7/15/1995 77° 107°

12 7/20/2011 76° 107°

13 6/30/2018 77° 107°

14 6/28/2012 73° 106°

15 6/14/2022 79° 106°

16 7/5/2012 72° 106°

17 7/4/1977 79° 106°

18 8/8/2001 79° 106°

19 7/31/2006 79° 106°

20 7/7/2012 72° 105°

21 7/24/2005 77° 105°

22 8/2/1988 76° 105°

23 7/20/1987 78° 105°

24 7/16/1988 75° 105°

25 8/2/1964 74° 104°

26 7/6/1977 76° 104°

27 8/1/2006 79° 103°

28 8/2/2006 77° 103°

29 7/14/1997 74° 103°

30 8/21/1968 78° 103°

31 7/14/1977 77° 103°

32 7/19/1977 75° 103°

33 7/21/1983 76° 103°

34 8/14/1995 76° 103°

35 7/21/2011 75° 103°

36 8/17/1988 75° 103°

37 7/20/1977 76° 103°

38 8/16/1968 76° 103°

39 7/5/1999 77° 103°

40 7/4/2018 75° 103°

41 8/7/1996 73° 103°

42 7/18/2011 77° 103°

43 8/1/1988 74° 102°

44 8/26/1973 75° 102°

45 7/14/1983 73° 102°

46 8/13/1995 77° 102°

47 6/25/1998 73° 102°

48 8/19/1983 75° 102°

49 7/17/2012 71° 102°

50 8/23/1968 75° 102°

51 7/19/2019 78° 102°

52 7/14/1974 74° 102°

53 7/20/1978 74° 102°

54 7/4/1990 75° 102°

55 7/23/1999 76° 102°

56 7/4/1999 77° 102°

57 8/26/1993 77° 102°

58 7/26/1997 79° 102°

59 8/24/2021 76° 102°

60 7/15/1980 78° 102°

61 8/20/1980 79° 102°

62 7/25/1999 76° 102°

63 8/29/1984 76° 102°

64 7/18/2013 73° 102°

65 8/3/1988 73° 102°

66 6/21/1988 67° 101°

67 7/14/1976 71° 101°

68 7/8/1990 72° 101°

69 8/27/1973 74° 101°

70 8/28/1973 72° 101°

71 8/16/1988 75° 101°

72 7/17/2013 74° 101°

73 8/21/2003 76° 101°

74 6/7/2011 74° 101°

75 7/17/2006 74° 101°

76 8/4/1988 73° 101°

77 8/28/2021 74° 101°

78 8/22/1968 74° 101°

79 8/27/1977 75° 101°

80 7/17/1982 74° 101°

81 8/7/1984 75° 101°

82 7/22/2001 77° 101°

83 8/19/1968 75° 101°

84 7/17/1986 75° 101°

85 8/23/1993 75° 101°

86 7/6/1994 77° 101°

87 8/28/1980 76° 100°

88 8/27/1990 77° 100°

89 6/20/1995 69° 100°

90 7/5/1994 78° 100°

91 7/15/2013 75° 100°

92 8/12/1988 75° 100°

93 6/16/1994 72° 100°

94 8/6/1968 77° 100°

95 9/7/1985 77° 100°

96 7/15/1977 78° 100°

97 8/13/1988 74° 100°

98 7/16/2013 74° 100°

99 7/2/1970 73° 100°

100 7/14/1980 76° 100°

101 7/11/1987 74° 100°

102 8/14/1988 76° 100°

103 9/6/1990 77° 100°

104 6/15/1994 74° 100°

105 7/29/1999 76° 100°

106 6/17/2018 74° 100°

107 7/7/1980 80° 100°

108 6/29/2018 76° 100°

109 7/18/2020 76° 100°

Watch the 13 On Your Side team of meteorologists for the most complete weather information and forecast.

Chief Meteorologist George Lessens

George is a graduate of Penn State University working for 13 On Your Side for over 42 years. He is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM), a thirteen-time MAB® Weathercast Award Winner, two-time EMMY® Award Winner, NATAS® Silver Circle Award Winner, and Weather-Ready Nation® Ambassador.

Contact me at: GeorgeLessens@13OnYourSide.com

Follow me on Twitter @glessens and Facebook GeorgeLessensWZZM