Excessive Heat Building

x
'Feels like' temps expected to exceed 100° as excessive heat builds for West Michigan

Hot and very humid weather is building for Wednesday and Thursday.
ECMWF 09km WMI Feels Like Forecast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Some of the hottest weather of the year is expected later this week with high temperatures reaching 90°+, dew points climbing to 70° resulting in heat index or "feels like" value exceeding 100°.

How hot has it been this year?

Sunday, August 20 was the hottest day of the summer so far as the heat index or "feels like temperature" reached 98°.   It has been since the end of June through early July it has been this hot.

Top 10 Highest 'Feels Like' Temperatures in 2023

Heat alerts

Numerous heat alerts were in effect throughout the Midwest Monday, with more alerts expected to be issued further east and north through the end of the week.

Heat Alerts

What the different heat alerts mean

An Excessive Heat Watch means the potential for heat index values to reach 105º or higher.  Be prepared to take appropriate measures and plan ahead to stay cool.

A Heat Advisory mean heat index values are expected to reach 100° or higher.

An Excessive Heat Warning means heat index values are expect to reach 105° or higher.

Heat Alert Definitions

What actions you should take

  • Slow down.
  • Drink plenty of water.
  • Dress for summer, in light or airy clothing.
  • Use or find places with air conditioning.
  • Check on your senior neighbors and family members
  • Take special care for children and especially outdoor pets.
Heat Alert Actions

Forecast heat index values

The forecast heat index values are expected to reach 100°+ either Wednesday and/or Thursday.

ECMWF (Euro) Model Feels Like Forecast - Grand Rapids

Many areas of West Michigan will feel the heat as well, finally easing on Friday.

Highest heat index values in Grand Rapids

Here is a list of the highest heat index values of 100° or higher.

Watch the 13 On Your Side team of meteorologists for the most complete weather information and forecast.

Social Media - George Lessens

Chief Meteorologist George Lessens

George is a graduate of Penn State University working for 13 On Your Side for over 42 years. He is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM), a thirteen-time MAB® Weathercast Award Winner, two-time EMMY® Award Winner, NATAS® Silver Circle Award Winner, and Weather-Ready Nation® Ambassador. 

Contact me at: GeorgeLessens@13OnYourSide.com

Follow me on Twitter @glessens and Facebook GeorgeLessensWZZM

Have a 30-second video or photo to share? We'd love to share it with everyone! Share your images by texting your name and location to 616.559.1310 or email to Weather@13OnYourSide.com or post it to our 13OnYourSide Facebook Page

