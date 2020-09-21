Fall Foliage: Peak dates and destinations

2020 Fall predictions to best plan your next road trip!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ready, Set, Road Trip!

After months spent indoors, a fall road trip has never sounded better! Look no further than right here in Michigan, as peak colors are just around the corner. This interactive map is a great resource for all the leaf peepers out there ready to plan a picture-perfect trip.

2020 Fall Prediction Map The 2020 Fall Foliage Map is the ultimate visual planning guide to the annual progressive changing of the leaves. While no tool can be 100% accurate, this tool is meant to help travelers better time their trips to have the best opportunity of catching peak color each year.

1. Upper Peninsula

The first stop on the Michigan road trip is the Upper Peninsula. Fall colors are forecasted to reach peak colors from Sept. 28 through Oct. 5.

Check out what your view could look like below!

2. Northern Michigan

Next on the list is Northern Michigan. Your trip up I-75 is best spent between Oct. 5 and Oct. 12. This is when forecasted peak foliage can be expected.

If you need a break from the car ride, a lift up Crystal Mountain is guaranteed to provide breathtaking views.

Hey, leaf peppers! Check out our web cams for fall color conditions, then join us for a chairlift ride and experience Northern Michigan autumn up close. #CrystalMountainMI #PureMichigan https://t.co/5o5Or8ezPh pic.twitter.com/V9tPTyogIC — Crystal Mountain (@CrystalMountain) September 8, 2020





3. West Michigan

Your final destination is right here in West Michigan. Our typical peak foliage comes mid-October. This map shows that a hiking trip planned for the middle of October would not disappoint.

Our Walker camera showing this spectacular view on Oct. 24, 2019.

Finally, to make sure the forecast aligns with your road trip, make sure to use the following link for the latest details from the 13 On Your Side Weather Team.

Fall is in the air and the leaves in some places will be changing soon. Where is the best place to see all the beautiful leaves? 🍂 Posted by 13 On Your Side on Monday, September 21, 2020

