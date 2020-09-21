Fall Foliage: Peak dates and destinations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —
Ready, Set, Road Trip!
After months spent indoors, a fall road trip has never sounded better! Look no further than right here in Michigan, as peak colors are just around the corner. This interactive map is a great resource for all the leaf peepers out there ready to plan a picture-perfect trip.
1. Upper Peninsula
The first stop on the Michigan road trip is the Upper Peninsula. Fall colors are forecasted to reach peak colors from Sept. 28 through Oct. 5.
Check out what your view could look like below!
2. Northern Michigan
Next on the list is Northern Michigan. Your trip up I-75 is best spent between Oct. 5 and Oct. 12. This is when forecasted peak foliage can be expected.
If you need a break from the car ride, a lift up Crystal Mountain is guaranteed to provide breathtaking views.
3. West Michigan
Your final destination is right here in West Michigan. Our typical peak foliage comes mid-October. This map shows that a hiking trip planned for the middle of October would not disappoint.
Our Walker camera showing this spectacular view on Oct. 24, 2019.
Finally, to make sure the forecast aligns with your road trip, make sure to use the following link for the latest details from the 13 On Your Side Weather Team.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.