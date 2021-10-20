Fireball soars across West Michigan's skyline

Did you see this fly across the sky late last night?

Wednesday morning at 12:43 a.m., a fireball soared across West Michigan's night sky.

Who saw this #fireball soaring across the night's sky? ☄️



The International Meteor Association has 81 reports of a fireball traveling from SE Michigan to NW Michigan. Pretty awesome stuff! @wzzm13 @13OYSwx pic.twitter.com/Ho7jgzzpOj — Samantha Jacques (@WXSamantha) October 20, 2021

According to the American Meteors Society, a fireball is an unusually bright meteor that reaches a magnitude of -4 or brighter. That is equivalent to the brightness of Venus and is why it is often visible across a broad viewing area.

In this case, 81 witnesses reported this light flying across the sky. It moved from the SE to the NW over Michigan.

This is nothing to fear, as fireballs are usually not large enough to survive passage through the Earth's atmosphere. However, it is possible for small fragments to fall to the ground. In fact, fireballs are fairly common, with several thousand meteors of fireballs occurring each day. Typically this happens over oceans or during the day.

It is rare, though, to have one sighted by so many people right here in Michigan.

To report a fireball sighting, click on the Internationals Meteor Organization's Report a Fireball website.

