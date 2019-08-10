GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Evening temperatures will continue to drop this week, so if you had to turn on the heat last night, you're not alone. Monday night's temperatures dropped into the 30s and 40s.

The sudden chill in the air is good news for fighting Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), which is a rare and dangerous mosquito-borne disease. West Michigan has seen a spike in EEE cases, including 4 human fatalities in the last few weeks. Aerial spraying treatment across the region has helped in the fight, but experts say the season's first freeze will eventually knock out this year's population of mosquitoes.

Some areas north of the Grand Rapids area saw some frost this morning, but 13 ON YOUR SIDE Meteorologist Aaron Ofseyer says widespread frost for West Michigan will likely come Sunday evening.

There are frost advisories in place until around 10 a.m. Tuesday in Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, Ottawa and Van Buren counties.

Low areas and open fields are more likely to be impacted by the frost, but areas within a few miles of Lake Michigan are not.

With the first frost of the season may bring damage to unprotected vegetation. Those with agricultural interests are advised to harvest or protect tender vegetation. Also, any potted plants normally left outdoors should be covered or brought inside away from the cold.

