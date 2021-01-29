First Full Moon of 2021 Tonight

The first full moon of 2021 rises tonight, but what other stargazing events does this year have ahead? Meteorologist Michael Behrens has details.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now that we are 28 days into the new year and almost done with January, the Wolf Moon has finally arrived!

No need to howl though, the name is simply that for the full moon in the month of January. (Each month in fact has a different name for their full moon.)

The Moon Thursday night rose at 5:43 pm and will be up until 8:55 am Friday morning. Viewing this full moon will be a challenge though, as partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected to be in place around West Michigan. You will need to wait for just the right moment to catch a glimpse.

You will also need to bundle up! Temperatures are expected to be in the teens overnight and into Friday morning.

At least the good news is that winds will be fairly light around the region.

If you can't see this full moon, don't worry, there are 11 more left in 2021.

Each month will have one full moon, with no traditional "blue moons" this year. There will be a seasonal blue moon on August 22nd, but instead of being the second full moon of August, it's the third of four full moons for the summer season.

Our next full moon, the Snow Moon, will take place on February 26th.

There's also plenty of other neat events to take place in 2021 when it comes to stargazing!

On May 26th there will be a Super Moon, but this will also be a Blood Moon due to a total lunar eclipse, making the full name a Super Blood Flower Moon Lunar Eclipse!

This eclipse will take place early in the morning, so we will only be able to see part of it, but if you are up early, make sure you take a look!

There will also be a partial lunar eclipse on November 19th.

Other fun events include the aligning of Mercury, Jupiter, and Saturn near the Moon on March 9/10, as well as a myriad of meteor showers through the year.

Meteorologist Michael Behrens

