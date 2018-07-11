GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Before the week is out, snow will be accumulating on the ground. And it's coming right on schedule.

West Michigan will wake up Friday morning to snow showers and potentially light accumulations on grassy surfaces. Snow showers continue to fall through the day and wrap up around sunset.

Looking at several weather models, there is some variation in snowfall totals. Most tend to agree between 0.5" and 1".(Photo: 13 ON YOUR SIDE)

The 13 On Target weather team has been forecasting measurable snow on Friday for the past week. The snowfall forecast is one to two inches of snow to fall through the day but will be melting quickly once on the ground.

Michigan is not the only place getting snow from this system -- much of the Midwest will have snow falling, with higher amounts out east. (Photo: 13 ON YOUR SIDE)

Soil temperatures are still above freezing, meaning most of the snow will melt quickly rather than accumulate. (Photo: 13 ON YOUR SIDE)

Driving could be hazardous while snow is falling but conditions will improve once the snow showers end.

Light lake-effect snow showers will continue Saturday. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Yet another round of snow showers will arrive in West Michigan on Tuesday, bringing additional accumulations.

The ECMWF weather model indicates over an inch of snow may fall on Tuesday. (Photo: 13 ON TARGET FORECAST)

According to climate averages (1981-2010), November 6 is the average date of the first measurable snow. The first 1" of snow falls around November 18.

