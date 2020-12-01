GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — What happened:

Saturday, rain turned to freezing rain, then snow in the evening. Road crews continued to salt and plow into the morning hours, but some spots remain slick.

At one point, 37,500 Consumers Energy customers were without power across the state.

Numerous flights out of Gerald R. Ford International Airport were cancelled as well.

RELATED: Winter storm round two: Sleet changes to heavy snow

What's happening now:

So far, no major damage has been reported due to the weather conditions.

By 5 a.m. Sunday, there were less than 1,500 Consumers Energy customers without power across West Michigan. Most outages have a restoration time of 9:30 a.m. Some will wait until 11 a.m.

Dozens of churches have cancelled services for Sunday morning.

Check for your church by clicking here.

Flights are running as normal at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Cooler temperatures are expected for West Michigan on Sunday.

RELATED: Tips from MSP on how to handle the road

What's next:

River flood warnings begin to take effect for parts of West Michigan, including Barry, Calhoun, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent and Ottawa counties. The warnings extend through 1:00 a.m. Friday, January 17, for some parts. Flooding is possible for areas near the Thornapple River above Hastings, the Kalamazoo River near Marshall and Comstock, and along the Grand River in Lowell, Ionia and Robinson Township.

The threat for flooding is minor to moderate. In Kent County, the Grand River was at 12.9 feet. Flood stage is 13.3 feet. The river is expected to rise to near 14.7 feet by Wednesday evening.

More snow is expected Sunday night and Monday.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.