x
Skip Navigation

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

weather

Flooded Midland is midcentury architecture mecca

Many are worried about the damage to the city's distinctive buildings caused by flooding after dams were breached.
Credit: AP
Sanford, Mich., residents survey the destruction in downtown Sanford, Thursday, May 21, 2020. The downtown area was decimated by severe flooding caused by dam failures upstream. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP)

MIDLAND COUNTY, Michigan — The central Michigan city of Midland has more than 400 midcentury modern homes and other buildings, making it a mecca for enthusiasts of the architectural style that favors clean lines, repeating patterns and spaces connected to the outdoors. 

Now, though, many are worried about the damage to the city's distinctive buildings caused by flooding after dams were breached.

Craig McDonald is the director of the Alden B. Dow Home and Studio, named for the architect who introduced modernism to Midland. 

He says some midcentury homes and other buildings were significantly damaged, but it's too soon to know if any were destroyed. 

Flooding, dam breaches in Midland County

1 / 64
110th Wing
Dam break along the Tittabawassee River in Edenville, Mich. on May 20, 2020. Michigan National Guard units from Bay City, Saginaw, Port Huron, and other nearby communities have responded to a request for assistance following massive flooding in the Midland area resulting from the breach of the Edenville and Sanford Dams. The Michigan State Police (MSP) requested the units to provide assistance evacuating Midland area residents. Approximately 130 Soldiers and more than 40 specialized vehicles arrived in the area to provide assistance. The National Guard began missions Wednesday, May 20, at 4 a.m., evacuating citizens, augmenting emergency planners, and preparing logistical support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.