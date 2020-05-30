Flooded Midland is midcentury architecture mecca

Many are worried about the damage to the city's distinctive buildings caused by flooding after dams were breached.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Michigan — The central Michigan city of Midland has more than 400 midcentury modern homes and other buildings, making it a mecca for enthusiasts of the architectural style that favors clean lines, repeating patterns and spaces connected to the outdoors.

Now, though, many are worried about the damage to the city's distinctive buildings caused by flooding after dams were breached.

Craig McDonald is the director of the Alden B. Dow Home and Studio, named for the architect who introduced modernism to Midland.

He says some midcentury homes and other buildings were significantly damaged, but it's too soon to know if any were destroyed.

Flooding, dam breaches in Midland County 1/64

2/64

3/64

4/64

5/64

6/64

7/64

8/64

9/64

10/64

11/64

12/64

13/64

14/64

15/64

16/64

17/64

18/64

19/64

20/64

21/64

22/64

23/64

24/64

25/64

26/64

27/64

28/64

29/64

30/64

31/64

32/64

33/64

34/64

35/64

36/64

37/64

38/64

39/64

40/64

41/64

42/64

43/64

44/64

45/64

46/64

47/64

48/64

49/64

50/64

51/64

52/64

53/64

54/64

55/64

56/64

57/64

58/64

59/64

60/64

61/64

62/64

63/64

64/64 1 / 64

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.