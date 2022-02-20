Additional Flooding From Ice Jams Hits West Michigan

Additional flooding related to ice jams on local rivers developed Sunday in West Michigan. Here's the latest details.

MICHIGAN, USA — We started to see ice jams form in parts of West Michigan on Saturday, and with the surge of warm weather that hit the region on Sunday, more ice jams and flooding have formed around the region.

As of 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night, there were four area rivers that were under flood warnings around West Michigan.

First, the Grand River near Robinson Township in Ottawa County. This river is seeing a "significant ice jam" on the river near the M-231 bridge. This jam is causing flooding in parts of Robinson Township including along Limberlost Lane and Van Lopik Avenue. The ice jam has also destroyed the local river gauge at this location.

The ice jam could get worse overnight into Monday, which may lead to additional rising water and significant flooding. When the ice jam starts to move downstream in the days ahead additional flooding may occur, including in some areas that typically do not have flooding issues.

Next, the Grand River in Comstock Park was seeing minor flooding, especially along Abrigador Trail in Kent County. The river was forecast to reach 12.4 feet as of the forecast Sunday evening, which could cause minor flooding to homes along the river. Flood stage is at 12.0 feet.

Two flood warnings were impacting portions of Ionia County as of Sunday night.

First, the Grand River was experiencing an ice jam downstream of the Jones road bridge. This was causing flooding at the bridge and along other low-lying areas. Earlier in the day, flooding was also reported along State Road.

Additionally, flooding along the Maple River at Maple Rapids was reported on Sunday. Minor flooding is expected with the river forecast to hit 9.3 feet, with flooding expected along County Line Road. Flood stage is at 9.0 feet.

Remember, if you come across a flooded roadway, never attempt to drive through it. Also, keep in mind that flooding from ice jams can be unpredictable and develop and change rapidly. If you live along or commute next to a river in any of these areas experiencing ice jams pay extra attention to river conditions in the coming days and have a response plan ready!

Please report any ice jams or flooding to your local authorities.

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

