Flooding impacts roads around Muskegon

A batch of storms over Wisconsin Wednesday morning raced toward West Michigan causing heavy rainfall.

MUSKEGON, Michigan — Heavy rains are leading to flooding in areas around West Michigan including Muskegon.

The city of Muskegon said Seaway Drive was closed Wednesday afternoon from Hackley to Laketon due to flooding, but it reopened around 2:30 p.m.

MDOT announced north and southbound US-31 BUS (Seaway Drive) at Young Avenue is closed due to high water.

Seaway Drive (Hackley to Laketon) is currently closed for traffic due to flooding. Please avoid the area if possible. Posted by City of Muskegon Government on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

The greatest concern for severe weather remains from noon to 8 p.m., with the most intense storms during peak daytime heating.

During that timeframe, all modes of severe weather will be possible. Models don't have a great agreement between storm placement, but everyone on I-96 and to the south should be prepared for storm activity all afternoon and evening long.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area until the water recedes.

Photos are coming in from Muskegon where heavy rainfall brought some flooding. Flood Advisory remained in effect until 6:15 for Muskegon Co. 13 On Your Side Posted by Meteorologist Samantha Jacques on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

You should have multiple ways to stay weather aware and receive critical weather information.

There are five direct ways in which you can receive weather alerts.

1. NOAA Weather Radio

The first is NOAA Weather Radio. We often refer to them as the “smoke detector” for severe weather, because they will automatically sound an alarm in the case of a natural disaster or severe weather.

2. Local Broadcast

There is also always your local TV station. The 13 ON YOUR SIDE Weather Department streams on-air and online during an active storm.

3. Radio Station

Local radio stations should alert you if a storm is in your area. You can even set up devices like Alexa and Google Home to alert you with weather notifications.

4. Smartphone

Your smartphones also offer numerous ways to receive critical weather alerts. We have a 13 ON YOUR SIDE Weather App that will allow you to track the storm and receive alerts.

5. Outdoor Sirens

Outdoor sirens are also an option, as they will go off in the threat of immediate danger, but are only meant to be heard outdoors. So, if you are inside this should not be how you receive your severe weather alerts. Outdoor sirens can also be unreliable, difficult for those hard of hearing, and go off for other reasons beyond tornadoes.

While all of those methods are great, none of them are foolproof. So we suggest having two ways to receive alerts at all times.

