Heavy rain causes Grand River to swell, flood areas in Plainfield Township

As West Michigan braces for rounds of severe weather Wednesday, there's also a risk for flooding.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are packing a punch in West Michigan Wednesday, and that also includes flooding concerns.

Because we've already had wet conditions from recent rain showers and runoff, you can expect additional flooding concerns along rivers and streams. 

There are also flooding concerns in low-lying and poor drainage areas. 

Credit: NWS

In Plainfield Township, our crews spotted flooded trees and high water along the Jupiter Avenue Bridge looking over Grand Rapids. 

Credit: WZZM

In the City of Plainwell, Public Safety officials said there are numerous reports of flooding, and crews are tapping off areas. 

Crews report flooding in Fannie Pell along the Riverwalk and Sherwood Park. 

There is a lot of flooding today. Public Safety and DPW staff are taping off areas. Please be aware of poles down on S.Main and Chart, flooding in Fannie Pell, along the Riverwalk and Sherwood Park.

Posted by City of Plainwell - Government on Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Credit: WZZM

In Kalamazoo County, officials are reporting flooding on roads at Lovers & Milham, Kings Highway near Branch Street, Alamo Ave near Hillside Middle School, and Grand Prairie Road & Skyline Drive. 

If you're not sure how high the water is, you should turn around. 

