GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Here we go again! Another blast of arctic air is headed toward West Michigan, bringing several days of bitterly cold temperatures.

The incoming storm will first bring mild air Monday, along with rain showers throughout the day. Winds shift northwest at the end of the day as cold air pools into the region, shifting rain to snow.

The coldest days of the week will be Tuesday through Thursday. Wednesday will bring high temperatures in the teens and wind chills near zero.

This cold air will also produce some lake-effect snow showers, although a lack of moisture in the air mass will keep snowfall totals low. The lakeshore could measure up to two inches of new snow by Wednesday night. Those to the east will likely receive less than one inch.

On Tuesday, roads will be slick all around West Michigan as the wet pavement freezes. Those that have lake-effect snow showers may also experience slow travel through Wednesday.

Temperatures will quickly warm Friday to the seasonable mid and upper 30s.

Another round of light snow is expected next weekend.

