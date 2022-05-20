Gaylord, Michigan tornado causes significant damage

The NWS confirms a tornado was on the ground and causing significant damage Friday afternoon.

GAYLORD, Mich. — At 3:38 pm on Friday afternoon the National Weather Service (NWS) Office in Gaylord, Michigan issued a tornado warning for Antrim and Ostego counties. Just 3 minutes later at 3:41 that tornado would be observed on the ground and moving toward the city.

National weather service employees would later observe the tornado as well and that "lots of damage being reported around Gaylord."

Early reports on social media also indicated that multiple homes and businesses were damaged and that some people may be trapped.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the night.

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

