Gaylord's deadly tornado gets an upgraded rating

Friday's tornado is the strongest in Gaylord since at least 2007, when the EF scale came out, with winds hitting up to 140 mph.

GAYLORD, Mich. — The tornado that tore through Gaylord, Michigan has been upgraded to an EF3 rating.

Friday's twister is the strongest in Gaylord since at least 2007, when the EF scale came out. The National Weather Service of Gaylord says maximum wind speeds were 140 mph.

Although it's hard to compare to an old scale, the last F3 tornado was March 27, 1991.

Data shows the last EF3 tornado anywhere in Michigan was ten years ago on March 15, 2012 in Washtenaw County, which was on the ground for 7.57 miles.

One day after the tornado devastated the town, crews are on site assessing damage and beginning cleanup.

Severe weather struck the northern Michigan town Thursday afternoon, leaving at least two dead and injuring more than 40 people.

Michigan State Police gave an update Saturday morning and shared crews had located another person dead in a mobile home park. Both victims are in their 70s, police said.

A shelter was set up at the E-Free Church in Gaylord where the Red Cross is helping those who need it. About 11 people are still at the shelter receiving aid, MSP said.

Michigan State Police created a hotline to take reports of missing persons in the Gaylord region. You can call 989-705-3780 if you need to report a missing person in Gaylord.

Power was lost through most of the area, law enforcement said. About 6,500 homes are without power, which makes about 32 percent without power throughout the region.

Verizon has set up mobile towers to help folks call 911.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited Gaylord in the wake of the devastation, declaring a state of emergency for Otsego County.

