Summer is in full swing in West Michigan.

This week is expected to be hot and very humid, something Michiganders tend to expect in mid-July. The humidity will make the heat index values be higher. The National Weather Service is advising people to limit activities in the sun and drink plenty of water.

Monday will be partly sunny, very warm and very humid. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Highs in the upper 80s with dew points in the 70s. Southwest winds expected to be 5-15 mph.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, hot and very humid. Highs around 90° with dew points in the 70s. Winds will be southwest at 6-12 mph.

Wednesday, scattered showers are possible with a few rumbles of thunder. Highs will be in the upper 80s with high humidity.

Thursday, partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible. Highs climb to around 90° with high humidity.

Friday will begin with a few scattered showers followed by more sunshine and heat. Daytime highs will be around 90° with very humid conditions.

Saturday will be hot and humid underneath a mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke

With the high temperatures, be aware of the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat exhaustion is when someone might feel faint, have excessive sweating, be cool and pale with clammy skin, feel nauseous, have a rapid or weak pulse and have muscle cramps. If someone has these symptoms they should get to a cooler place, drink water or take a cool shower.

The signs of heat stroke are a throbbing headache, no sweating, a body temperature above 103 degrees, red and dry skin, nausea/vomiting, a rapid and strong pulse and someone might lose consciousness. If someone has these symptoms, you should call 9-1-1 immediately and take action to keep that person cool until help arrives.

