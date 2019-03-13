We're entering the volatile transitional period between winter and spring. This means a greater risk for severe weather.

While every thunderstorm is dangerous, not all are classified as "severe".

A Severe Thunderstorm is defined as a thunderstorm that contains hail measuring 1" in diameter or greater, wind gusts at or above 58 mph or a confirmed tornado in which case a Tornado Warning is then issued.

There are two threat levels associated with looming severe weather; watches and warnings.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when conditions are ripe for the development of those thunderstorms that are particularly strong and may reach the specific criteria of severe weather.

Occasionally, the right atmospheric ingredients come together and a Tornado Watch is issued.

If a Watch is issued for your area, you do not need to seek shelter right away but you should monitor weather conditions closely.

A Warning is issued when severe weather is observed or imminent. If you are within the boundary of either a Severe Thunderstorm Warning or a Tornado Warning, you need to seek shelter immediately.

Before storms strike, you should create a plan of action and share it with your loved ones. Here are some helpful tips:

Determine where you can take shelter when a storm strikes. The safest place to be is an interior room on the ground floor of your building.

Stay away from windows and doors. Protect yourself with a blanket or mattress.

Discuss a safe meeting place in case you get separated.

Make sure your cell phone is fully charged ahead of time.

Fill a backpack with bottles of water, non-perishable food, a flashlight and a first aid kit.

Finally, download the 13 On Your Side weather app. You'll be able to track the storms as they approach and you'll be able to stay on top of weather alerts as they're issued for your area.

