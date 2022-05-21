Lt. Gov. Gilchrist visits Gaylord, speaks on recovery efforts

Gilchrist toured impacted areas and assessed damage that impacted homes, roadways, small businesses and more.

GAYLORD, Mich. — Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II is providing an update on recovery efforts the day after a tornado devastated Gaylord, Michigan.

Gilchrist toured impacted areas and assessed damage that impacted homes, roadways, small businesses and more. He is speaking on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer also visited the town and declared a state of emergency for Otsego County after two died and over 40 were injured.

Gilchrist is joined by Senator Jim Stamas and emergency response coordinators from the Michigan State Police, ensuring that resources are used well.

Michigan State Police gave an update Saturday morning and shared crews had located another person dead in a mobile home park. Both victims are in their 70s, police said.

A shelter was set up at the E-Free Church in Gaylord where the Red Cross is helping those who need it. About 11 people are still at the shelter receiving aid, MSP said.

Michigan State Police created a hotline to take reports of missing persons in the Gaylord region. You can call 989-705-3780 if you need to report a missing person in Gaylord.

Power was lost through most of the area, law enforcement said. About 6,500 homes are without power, which makes about 32 percent without power throughout the region.

Verizon has set up mobile towers to help folks call 911.

