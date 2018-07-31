GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - ABC New Chief Meteorologist and Rockford native Ginger Zee is back in West Michigan.

THe Southwest Michigan Chapter of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) and the National Weather Association (NWA) will host Zee at Calvin College Tuesday, July 31.​​​​​​ Zee will be sharing her experiences and how her role at ABC News has changed -- as well as how the role of a television meteorologist has evolved.

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in the DeVos Communication Center, located at 1810 East Beltline Ave SE. It's free nad open to the public.

