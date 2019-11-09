Even though it may feel like summer this week, fall is on the way. One sure sign of that is the sun setting earlier and earlier.

Grand Rapids will have its last sunset after 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

This marks the end of those warm, endless summer nights. Instead, we can look forward to having fall bonfires on cool nights.

Starting Thursday, sunsets will enter the 7 p.m. hour—at least until Oct. 16 when the sun will set at 6:58 p.m.

Muskegon, Grand Haven, Holland and Kalamazoo will all hang on to their 8 p.m. sunsets a little longer. But by the end of the week, all of West Michigan will have the sun go down in the 7 p.m. hour.

The earliest the sun will set is on Dec. 21 at 5:10 p.m. (note: this is after the November time change). But after that, we can expect the days to continue to get longer until next summer.

Mark your calendars though, the next sunset to enter the 8 p.m. hour will be on March 24, 2020.

►Check out these photos of sunsets that we were sent this summer:

Summer sunsets in West Michigan The last dot of the sun sinking below the horizon on Lake Michigan. The last few seconds of a sunset in Grand Haven. A bright orange sunset at Pere Marquette. The sun setting behind a little league team in Petoskey. The afterglow of a summer sunset on the beach. Lake Michigan brings out the best parts of a sunset. This one's at Duck Lake State Park. The colors in this sunset in Ludington are incredible.

