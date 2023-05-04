Forecasted Grand River crest expected to mirror levels of May 2020 flood

Areas in Ada, Lowell, Grandville and Caledonia are listed as minor flood zones. Comstock Park, however, is considered a major flood zone.

Example video title will go here for this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — River levels are expected to be higher than originally forecast.

The National Weather Service updated their river crest predictions and designated several areas in Kent County as minor flood zones, and one area as a major flood zone.

Now the forecast currently calls for the Grand River to crest on Saturday, and it's roughly the same as what happened during the May 2020 flood.

Here are the updated river crest projections as of 10 a.m. Friday, April 6:

GRAND RIVER IN COMSTOCK PARK – Currently at 13.8 feet (Moderate Stage) – Will gradually increase until Saturday morning when it crests at 16.3 feet . This crest represents MAJOR flooding which we have not seen since May of 2020.

– Currently at 13.8 feet (Moderate Stage) – Will gradually increase until Saturday morning when it crests at . This crest represents MAJOR flooding which we have not seen since May of 2020. GRAND RIVER IN ADA – Currently at 18.97 feet (Minor Stage) – Will somewhat rapidly increase until Saturday evening when it levels off around 21.5 feet which is MINOR Flooding Stage.

– Currently at 18.97 feet (Minor Stage) – Will somewhat rapidly increase until Saturday evening when it levels off around 21.5 feet which is MINOR Flooding Stage. GRAND RIVER IN LOWELL – Currently at 14.64 feet (Minor Stage)– Will quickly rise and then level off around 17.1 feet which is “Minor Flooding Stage” on Saturday Morning before receding.

– Currently at 14.64 feet (Minor Stage)– Will quickly rise and then level off around 17.1 feet which is “Minor Flooding Stage” on Saturday Morning before receding. BUCK CREEK IN GRANDVILLE – Currently at 7.9 feet (Minor Stage)– Buck Creek is already beginning to recede and will be back below the Action Stage tonight.

– Currently at 7.9 feet (Minor Stage)– Buck Creek is already beginning to recede and will be back below the Action Stage tonight. THORNAPPLE RIVER IN CALEDONIA – Currently at 11.22 feet (Minor Stage) – Will continue to rise up to around 11.9 feet early Friday morning which is just below the moderate flood stage.

Forecasting of the river crest levels changes several times a day as new data becomes available. Check back later for the most accurate crest forecasts.

The Kent County Emergency Operations Center will be monitoring the situation throughout the weekend.

"As water levels continue to rise on our area rivers, it is time for those in flood-prone areas to finalize any last-minute preparations and determine if it is time to leave," said Emergency Management Coordinator Matt Groesser.

"We are planning to send several drone teams out on Saturday morning when rivers are nearing their crest, and any developments that stem from that assessment will be communicated immediately."

In Grand Rapids, the city is discouraging folks from using the Grand River until the end of the week due to such high water levels.



Anglers and those using watercraft are advised to stay away from the Grand’s rising, swift-running waters until it recedes to normal flow. The Grand River now stands at the action stage of 16 feet and is expected to crest at 18.8 feet (flood stage) Saturday morning.



Those enjoying the outdoors also are warned that sections of Ah-Nab-Awen, Fish Ladder and Riverside parks may be closed due to flooding.





Hey Grand Rapids, we are discouraging using the Grand River within its boundaries for recreational use until the end of... Posted by The City of Grand Rapids on Thursday, April 6, 2023

During floods

Stay out of flood waters . Flood water moves faster than it appears and can carry debris, which might injure you. Additionally, there is a danger of electrical shock from downed and exposed power lines. Children should never play around high water, storm drains, or viaducts.

. Flood water moves faster than it appears and can carry debris, which might injure you. Additionally, there is a danger of electrical shock from downed and exposed power lines. Children should never play around high water, storm drains, or viaducts. Avoid driving in flood water as vehicles can easily be swept away . If you are stranded and surrounded by flood waters, call or text 911 immediately.

. If you are stranded and surrounded by flood waters, call or text 911 immediately. Flood water can be dangerous to your health . According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flood water can contain dangerous bacteria and other pollutants, including raw sewage.

. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flood water can contain dangerous bacteria and other pollutants, including raw sewage. If flooding does occur in your area , avoid contact with flooded areas and wash up if contact does occur. Listen to public announcements or contact your local health department to find out if your tap water is safe to use.

, avoid contact with flooded areas and wash up if contact does occur. Listen to public announcements or contact your local health department to find out if your tap water is safe to use. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) encourages Michiganders who get their drinking water from wells to get their well water tested following a flood event. More information is available by calling the MDHHS Drinking Water Hotline at 844-934-1315.

You can monitor river level forecasts of a particular river or geographical area here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.